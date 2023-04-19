Sunderland injury news and return dates: Double blow for Tony Mowbray - photo gallery

Sunderland travel to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday lunchtime.
Ahead of the crucial Championship tie, we take a close look at the injury news from the Sunderland camp.
2. Edouard Michut
Sunderland will assess Michut in the coming days ahead of Sunday's crucial game against West Brom.
“I don’t think it’s too serious," Mowbray said.
"He’s had a scan on his back. It didn’t show very much, and yet he’s the one who has to try to train and feel the pain." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Danny Batth
Sunderland will have Dennis Cirkin back in the squad on Sunday after suspension, but face a nervous wait to see if Danny Batth has suffered any significant damage after he limped out of Tuesday night's contest during stoppage time.
“I don’t know how bad he is," Mowbray said.
"I had a ten or 15-minute chat with the lads in the dressing room after the game, and Danny was sitting there with a bit of ice. I don’t know how bad it is. We’re back in [on Wednesday] and everybody will be assessed. Then, we’ll see who’s fit and available and we’ll prepare for the weekend against West Brom.” Photo: Frank Reid
4. Chris Rigg
Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg has confirmed that he will miss the rest of Sunderland’s season after suffering an injury.
The 15-year-old – who has made three appearances in the FA Cup this season, becoming the club’s youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town – confirmed the news on his Instagram account after returning to the North East following England duty.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said earlier this week that he could well hand a start to Sunderland's exciting academy talents with Rigg and fellow youngster Tom Watson thought to be in contention.
However, that plan for Rigg has now been scrapped after the Hebburn-born midfielder took to Instagram to confirm he will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury but vowed to come back stronger.
Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Rigg. Photo: Frank Reid