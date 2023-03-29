3 . Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins boosted his hopes of featuring in Sunderland's first-team before the end of the campaign by beginning his comeback from injury against Leeds United's U21s on Sunday, though Tony Mowbray has already stressed that he won't take any risks with the full back. Mowbray is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, both in terms of his attitude off-the-pitch and his dynamic style on it. So much so, he almost signed the youngster at Blackburn Rovers before he moved to Wearside. Huggins made a major impact before stress fractures brought an early end to his campaign, having impressed off both flanks in the opening weeks. Photo: Frank Reid