Sunderland are gearing up for a return to Championship action when they make the trip to Burnley Friday night – but they have been dealt a double fresh injury blow.
The international break has not been kind to Sunderland after Jewison Bennette and Dan Ballard both suffered injuries while away with their countries.
Winger Bennette dislocated a shoulder in training ahead of Costa Rica’s clash with Panama and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Jewison Bennette
Boss Tony Mowbray told the club’s website: “I think he is finished for the season. It probably needs an operation and pinning.
“We’ll assess it once he gets back in the building but from their medical department, the update is he has dislocated his shoulder in training.” Photo: Frank Reid
2. Daniel Ballard.
Defender Ballard faces up to three weeks out with a hamstring problem sustained during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat by Finland on Sunday. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Niall Huggins
Niall Huggins boosted his hopes of featuring in Sunderland's first-team before the end of the campaign by beginning his comeback from injury against Leeds United's U21s on Sunday, though Tony Mowbray has already stressed that he won't take any risks with the full back.
Mowbray is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old, both in terms of his attitude off-the-pitch and his dynamic style on it. So much so, he almost signed the youngster at
Blackburn Rovers before he moved to Wearside. Huggins made a major impact before stress fractures brought an early end to his campaign, having impressed off both flanks in the opening weeks. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Alji Alese
Tony Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week. Photo: Frank Reid