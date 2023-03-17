Sunderland injury news and return dates: Amad, Luke O'Nien updates - photo gallery

Sunderland host Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Mowbray has other injury concerns, ahead of the game, we examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland in our gallery.
1. Luke O’Nien
“Luke O’Nien should be alright,” Mowbray said.
“A few didn't train today so we'll see tomorrow to see if they're going to be alright.
“Amad trained today so there's a positive for us." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Niall Huggins
The head coach is taking a cautious approach with Niall Huggins as he recovers from his long-term injury issues. Mowbray has long said that the full back needs a full pre-season to compete week in, week out for a place in the side.
"With Niall, we think he probably needs to play in the U21s to get that confidence that he can cope with it again, rather than chuck him into the first-team scenario. We've done that in the past but he seems to have broken down on the back of it.
"We need him to get the confidence that when he comes into the first-team, he knows he won't break down. We need to get Niall into a mental position where he feels robust and strong and become that regular competitor in the team." Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alji Alese
Tony Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dennis Cirkin
Mowbray now has a big dilemma at left back as Dennis Cirkin is still out as he recovers from concussion. The full back is doing some training on his own but continues to suffer some symptoms, and so cannot rejoin full training and be considered for selection. Photo: Frank Reid