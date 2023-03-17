Sunderland injury news and return dates: Amad, Luke O'Nien updates - photo gallery

2 . Niall Huggins

The head coach is taking a cautious approach with Niall Huggins as he recovers from his long-term injury issues. Mowbray has long said that the full back needs a full pre-season to compete week in, week out for a place in the side. "With Niall, we think he probably needs to play in the U21s to get that confidence that he can cope with it again, rather than chuck him into the first-team scenario. We've done that in the past but he seems to have broken down on the back of it. "We need him to get the confidence that when he comes into the first-team, he knows he won't break down. We need to get Niall into a mental position where he feels robust and strong and become that regular competitor in the team." Photo: Frank Reid