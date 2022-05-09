Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats head coach is leaving it as late as possible to make a decision on Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead, who missed the first leg with a muscle problem.

Neil is hopeful that will be his only concern after the group came through the 1-0 win in the first leg.

"Everyone seems to be OK,” he said.

Nathan Broadhead Pafc Safc 18-04-22. Efl1 Picture by FRANK REID

"The lads were in yesterday afternoon, it’s always difficult after a night game in terms of your sleep.

"But they’ve had a good rest now, they’ll be back in this afternoon and then we’ll take a view on how they are.

"But certainly there were no additional issues for us as of yesterday.”

On Friday night Neil said of Broadhead: “He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.