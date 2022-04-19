Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pritchard returned from a month out due to an ankle problem in the 1-0 win over Gillingham, but missed both of Sunderland's Easter fixtures with a minor calf issue.

The 28-year-old did not travel with the squad for Sunderland's 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle, but Neil expects him to play a full part in training.

That, Neil hopes, will clear the way for him to have an impact in the final week of the regular season as Sunderland look to kick on and secure their place in the top six.

Alex Pritchard has missed two games due to a calf problem

"He just wasn't quite right for this one," Neil said.

"If he was I'd have had him on the bench, but we just didn't have the days to go through the process to get him back.

"What we couldn't do is risk him, the last thing I want to do is put him on for 20 minutes, he breaks back down and we then miss him for the next week.

"We're at a stage now where if you are out for any period of time, you miss all the remaining games.

"I'm very, very hopeful that if we get a good week, well three days under his belt [before Saturday], then let's see how he goes for the next week."