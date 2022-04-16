Sunderland injury news: Alex Neil gives this full update - including Alex Pritchard latest - ahead of Plymouth Argyle

Pritchard has missed Sunderland's last two games due to a minor calf problem, and the Black Cats will make a late call on his involvement in another crucial top-six fixture.

The Sunderland head coach also explained why Thorben Hoffmann and Callum Doyle were missing from his match day squad.

“Alex wasn’t fit. We’ll have a call on him [or Plymouth]," Neil said.

Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard

"It’s obviously a quick turnaround, so we’ll see how he goes over the next day or two.