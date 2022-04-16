Sunderland injury news: Alex Neil gives this full update - including Alex Pritchard latest - ahead of Plymouth Argyle
Alex Neil remains hopeful that Alex Pritchard could feature for Sunderland against Plymouth Argyle on Easter Monday.
Pritchard has missed Sunderland's last two games due to a minor calf problem, and the Black Cats will make a late call on his involvement in another crucial top-six fixture.
The Sunderland head coach also explained why Thorben Hoffmann and Callum Doyle were missing from his match day squad.
“Alex wasn’t fit. We’ll have a call on him [or Plymouth]," Neil said.
"It’s obviously a quick turnaround, so we’ll see how he goes over the next day or two.
“Hoff was ill this morning. He saw the doctor at ten o’clock and I think he’s been given some tablets. Callum Doyle was ill today, and "Leon Dajaku has been ill recently too. We’ve certainly got a little bit of a bug floating about at the moment. Unfortunately, three of the lads were missing because of that."