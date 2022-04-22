Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pritchard has missed the last two games with a calf problem but should be able to play some part as the Black Cats look to boost their play-off hopes against Mark Bonner's side.

Neil also offered a positive update on Aiden McGeady, who has not featured since November and who the head coach has previously admitted may not feature again this season.

The Irishman made a successful return to training with the senior group on Thursday, an important step forward.

Sunderland forward Alex Pritchard

Here's everything Neil said on the injury situation this morning..

ALEX PRITCHARD

“Alex is certainly a lot closer than he had been.

“He just missed out on the last game so I’d imagine he will feature.

LEON DAJAKU, THORBEN HOFFMANN & CALLUM DOYLE

“Leon is still ill, so he won't be available.

“Thorben is much better, he's improved.

“Callum has improved as well, albeit he's not had a massive amount of training days which is probably the only concern for him. His [illness] was also longer than Thorben's so that's something that we'll have to cast an eye over.”

AIDEN McGEADY

"Aiden trained with us yesterday.

“That was a big step forward for him because he's not been with the main group for a while.

“Naturally, his first training session was only the beginning but he was on the grass with us and he looked fine, as well.”

OTHER ISSUES