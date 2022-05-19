Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeady has not played any competitive football since November after suffering knee ligament issues, but was on the bench for the final day of the regular season and the first leg of the semi final against Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Nathan Broadhead's return meant that the 36-year-old dropped out of the squad for the second leg.

The Irishman has trained fully since then and Neil has said that the winger is in his thoughts ahead of the weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's been much improved over the last couple of weeks, which is great," Neil said.

"He's trained really well over the last week so we'll certainly take a view on Aiden, as we do on every player in terms of where they are.

"He's certainly done himself no harm whatsoever recently, because he's trained well and he's been involved in every session."

Carl Winchester is also in contention to return to the squad on Saturday, with Leon Dajaku also back in full training after illness.

"Leon has done a lot of work recently, so again it's one where we'll see where he is over the next couple of days," Neil said.

"He's been working hard.

"We've got a plethora of choices now, people who have put themselves into contention.