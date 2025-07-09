Several key players were back in full training, while others were notably absent amid exit talk

Sunderland’s preparations for the Premier League stepped up this week as Régis Le Bris led a full first-team training session at the Academy of Light – with several notable returns and absences offering fresh clues ahead of a crucial summer.

Nectar Triantis and Zak Johnson were both spotted training with the main group despite ongoing speculation over their futures, while midfielders Alan Browne and Milan Aleksic also formed part of the core squad. Triantis, in particular, has been the subject of interest from Hibernian, with talks expected to continue over a possible return to Scotland.

In a major injury boost, Niall Huggins was pictured in full training following his long-term layoff, and striker Ahmed Abdullahi also took part in the session after an injury-hit 2024-25 campaign. Dutch defender Jenson Seelt, who missed most of last season, was also back in action and appeared to be moving freely, with Sky Sports cameras capturing him alongside Patrick Roberts, Dan Neil and Romaine Mundle.

There was also a chance for academy talent to step up. Youngsters Ben Middlemas and Ben Kindon, both of whom featured regularly for Sunderland’s under-21s last season, were included in Le Bris’ senior training pod as the Frenchman continues to assess which development players can bridge the gap. There was no sign of club captain Luke O’Nien but that is likely owing to the shoulder injury he sustained at the end of last season and his ongoing recovery.

However, a number of players were absent or not filmed as part of the group by Sky Sports’ cameras, most notably Abdoullah Ba and Ian Poveda. Both are expected to leave the club this summer, and their non-involvement in main group sessions points to potential exits being in motion.

Sunderland are set to travel to Portugal for a pre-season training camp later this month. Work permit delays are currently preventing new signings Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki from taking part in full training, while left-back Reinildo is still on post-international duty leave and expected to join up soon. The Black Cats continue to reshape their squad and staff structure following promotion to the Premier League, with more transfer movement expected in the coming weeks.

Sunderland announce triple coaching addition

Sunderland have announced several additions to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Luciano Vulcano joins the club as Assistant Head Coach, subject to international clearance. The experienced coach has previously worked at AC Milan and more recently served as Assistant Manager at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He will be joined by Assistant Coach Isidre Ramón Madir, also subject to international clearance, and new Goalkeeping Coach Neil Cutler.

Madir will lead on opposition analysis and brings a wealth of experience from top clubs across Europe, including spells with Barcelona, Valencia, OGC Nice, and Paris Saint-Germain. He has also worked with the Spain and Iraq national teams.

Cutler, meanwhile, takes charge of Sunderland’s goalkeeping department. A respected figure in the English game, he has held coaching positions at West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will be responsible for the development of the club’s senior goalkeepers.

Alessandro Barcherini, who stepped into the role of Interim Assistant Coach last season, has now been confirmed in the position permanently. Previously Head of Goalkeeping, he will now focus on the team’s defensive structure and individual development plans. Michael Proctor and Pedro Ribeiro will continue in their existing roles as Assistant Coaches as part of the expanded first-team setup under Le Bris.