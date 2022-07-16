Loading...

Sunderland injury boost plus ex-West Ham defender Aji Alese named in the squad for Dundee United friendly

Ross Stewart will return to Sunderland’s side for their pre-season friendly against Dundee United at Tannadice Park – while new signing Aji Alese has also been named in the squad.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 2:16 pm

Stewart missed last week’s 2-0 defeat by Roma with a minor injury but will lead the line against United, who are now managed by former Black Cats boss Jack Ross.

New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard and captain Corry Evans have also returned to the starting XI, along with Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard.

Alese will start on the bench after signing for Sunderland from West Ham for an undisclosed fee this week.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Centre-back Bailey Wright will play for the first time in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for this winter’s World Cup last month.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart

Substitutes: Carney, Alese, Batth, O’Nien, Winchester, Matete, Gooch, Embleton, Clarke, Sonha, Diamond, Taylor

