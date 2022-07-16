Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart missed last week’s 2-0 defeat by Roma with a minor injury but will lead the line against United, who are now managed by former Black Cats boss Jack Ross.

New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard and captain Corry Evans have also returned to the starting XI, along with Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard.

Alese will start on the bench after signing for Sunderland from West Ham for an undisclosed fee this week.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Centre-back Bailey Wright will play for the first time in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for this winter’s World Cup last month.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart