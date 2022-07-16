Stewart missed last week’s 2-0 defeat by Roma with a minor injury but will lead the line against United, who are now managed by former Black Cats boss Jack Ross.
New Sunderland signing Daniel Ballard and captain Corry Evans have also returned to the starting XI, along with Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard.
Alese will start on the bench after signing for Sunderland from West Ham for an undisclosed fee this week.
Most Popular
-
1
The Sunderland team set to face Dundee United as Alex Neil weighs up Ross Stewart call: Predicted line-up
-
2
Sunderland's staggering season ticket number update as Coventry City seats go on sale
-
3
Alex Neil explains why Sunderland have signed West Ham defender Aji Alese on a permanent deal
-
4
Aji Alese explains why he left West Ham to join Sunderland as defender links up with England youth team-mates
-
5
Sunderland transfer news: Target signs for Championship rival plus ex-Cats and Stoke striker discusses move
Centre-back Bailey Wright will play for the first time in pre-season after helping Australia qualify for this winter’s World Cup last month.
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Neil, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Stewart
Substitutes: Carney, Alese, Batth, O’Nien, Winchester, Matete, Gooch, Embleton, Clarke, Sonha, Diamond, Taylor