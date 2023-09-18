The latest Sunderland team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture against Blackburn – and when players could return.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Blackburn on Wednesday – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.
The Black Cats beat QPR 3-1 last time out, meaning they have taken 10 points from their last four league games.
Sunderland will then host Cardiff on Sunday, with head coach Tony Mowbray hoping to welcome back some of his injured players.
Here’s the latest Black Cats injury and team news – and when players could return.
1. Pierre Ekwah - thigh
Mowbray said the midfielder was struggling with a dead leg in training, and then took another knock in the same area against QPR. Ekwah had to be substituted at Loftus Road, yet the injury isn't thought to be serious. Mowbray was hopeful the 21-year-old could be available against Blackburn.
Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.
2. Bradley Dack - hamstring
Dack missed Sunderland's win over QPR with a minor hamstring issue but hopes he'll be available to face former club Blackburn this week.
Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.
3. Nazariy Rusyn - awaiting visa documentations
Rusyn, who joined Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day, has been training with The Black Cats' squad but wasn't available against QPR as he was still awaiting the necessary visa documentations to play. The 24-year-old could become eligible to feature this week as Sunderland face Blackburn and Cardiff.
Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.
4. Aji Alese - thigh
After suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that had kept him out for much of last season, Alese has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray said the 22-year-old could return before the next international break in October.
Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep.