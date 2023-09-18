1 . Pierre Ekwah - thigh

Mowbray said the midfielder was struggling with a dead leg in training, and then took another knock in the same area against QPR. Ekwah had to be substituted at Loftus Road, yet the injury isn't thought to be serious. Mowbray was hopeful the 21-year-old could be available against Blackburn. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid