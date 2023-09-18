News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
Bradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDBradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Bradley Dack warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland injury and team news including Nazariy Rusyn, Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack latest: Gallery

The latest Sunderland team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture against Blackburn – and when players could return.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Blackburn on Wednesday – with multiple players still sidelined with injuries.

The Black Cats beat QPR 3-1 last time out, meaning they have taken 10 points from their last four league games.

Sunderland will then host Cardiff on Sunday, with head coach Tony Mowbray hoping to welcome back some of his injured players.

Here’s the latest Black Cats injury and team news – and when players could return.

Mowbray said the midfielder was struggling with a dead leg in training, and then took another knock in the same area against QPR. Ekwah had to be substituted at Loftus Road, yet the injury isn't thought to be serious. Mowbray was hopeful the 21-year-old could be available against Blackburn. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.

1. Pierre Ekwah - thigh

Mowbray said the midfielder was struggling with a dead leg in training, and then took another knock in the same area against QPR. Ekwah had to be substituted at Loftus Road, yet the injury isn't thought to be serious. Mowbray was hopeful the 21-year-old could be available against Blackburn. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Dack missed Sunderland's win over QPR with a minor hamstring issue but hopes he'll be available to face former club Blackburn this week. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.

2. Bradley Dack - hamstring

Dack missed Sunderland's win over QPR with a minor hamstring issue but hopes he'll be available to face former club Blackburn this week. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Rusyn, who joined Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day, has been training with The Black Cats' squad but wasn't available against QPR as he was still awaiting the necessary visa documentations to play. The 24-year-old could become eligible to feature this week as Sunderland face Blackburn and Cardiff. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep.

3. Nazariy Rusyn - awaiting visa documentations

Rusyn, who joined Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on deadline day, has been training with The Black Cats' squad but wasn't available against QPR as he was still awaiting the necessary visa documentations to play. The 24-year-old could become eligible to feature this week as Sunderland face Blackburn and Cardiff. Potential return game: Blackburn (A), Wed 20 Sep. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
After suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that had kept him out for much of last season, Alese has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray said the 22-year-old could return before the next international break in October. Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep.

4. Aji Alese - thigh

After suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that had kept him out for much of last season, Alese has been back out on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. Mowbray said the 22-year-old could return before the next international break in October. Potential return game: Sheffield Wednesday (A), Fri 29 Sep. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandTony MowbrayBlackburnQPR