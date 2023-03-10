Sunderland travel to Norwich City on Sunday and Tony Mowbray is facing some injury headaches.
Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week.
Mowbray now has a big dilemma at left back as Dennis Cirkin is still out as he recovers from concussion. The full back is doing some training on his own but continues to suffer some symptoms, and so cannot rejoin full training and be considered for selection.
We examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland.
1. Lynden Gooch
Mowbray confirmed that Lynden Gooch should be able to return to the group after a recent injury to give him one welcome boost, but the head coach says he is taking a cautious approach with Niall Huggins as he recovers from his long-term injury issues.
"Lynden we think will be able to travel with the group," Mowbray said ahead of Norwich City.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Niall Huggins
The head coach is taking a cautious approach with Niall Huggins as he recovers from his long-term injury issues. Mowbray has long said that the full back needs a full pre-season to compete week in, week out for a place in the side.
"With Niall, we think he probably needs to play in the U21s to get that confidence that he can cope with it again, rather than chuck him into the first-team scenario. We've done that in the past but he seems to have broken down on the back of it.
"We need him to get the confidence that when he comes into the first-team, he knows he won't break down. We need to get Niall into a mental position where he feels robust and strong and become that regular competitor in the team."
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alji Alese
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dennis Cirkin
Photo: Frank Reid