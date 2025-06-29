Sunderland in talks to sign Atlético Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava – report

The experienced left-back is available on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract in Spain

Sunderland are working on a deal to sign Reinildo Mandava on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Atlético Madrid, according to reports from The Guardian.

The experienced 31-year-old left-back is available this summer after bringing his three-and-a-half-year spell in the Spanish capital to an end. It is understood Sunderland have offered the Mozambique international a two-year contract, with terms in the region of £65,000 per week.

Reinildo featured for Atlético at the Club World Cup earlier this year but was not retained beyond the tournament. Since arriving from Lille in 2022, he made 74 La Liga appearances, often serving as back-up in Diego Simeone’s defensive ranks. With Premier League football returning to the Stadium of Light for the first time in eight years, Sunderland are making significant moves to strengthen their squad.

On Saturday, the club agreed a club-record £30million fee for Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, who has reportedly completed his medical. The Senegal international was highly sought after, with AC Milan and Leeds United both reportedly interested. Sunderland are also said to be exploring a deal for Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté, while the club have looked into the possibility of bringing Jordan Henderson back to Wearside following his stint at Ajax, according to The Guardian.

Another target, Marcin Bulka of OGC Nice, had been under consideration, but it is now believed the goalkeeper is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Neom, according to reports. The Black Cats are expected to be active in the coming weeks, with further additions likely as Florent Ghisolfi prepares to officially begin his role as director of football.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Sunderland's final pre-season friendlies have been confirmed after two games were announced for the final weekend before the Premier League campaign begins.

Rayo Vallecano, who finish eighth in La Liga last season, announced on Friday afternoon that they would face the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light on Sunday August 10th, with a kick off time of 4.30pm. The fixture has subsequently been confirmed by Sunderland.

The Black Cats have also confirmed that they will travel to the WWK Arena the day before (Saturday August 9th), for a fixture against Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. Augsburg finished 12th in the Bundesliga. Ticketing information for both of the final pre-season friendlies is set to be confirmed in due course.

Sunderland's players will return to the Academy of Light for pre-season testing next Friday (July 3rd), before beginning training in earnest the following week. Their pre-season schedule then kicks off with the now traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields.