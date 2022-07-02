Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Jack Clarke talks

Sunderland are reportedly ‘in talks’ to sign winger Jack Clarke on a permanent deal after he impressed at the Stadium of Light at the end of last season.

Clarke joined Sunderland in January and played a pivotal role in helping Alex Neil’s side eventually seal promotion to the Championship at Wembley.

According to Craig Hope, the Black Cats are hoping to make Clarke a permanent addition to their squad.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds United for £9million in 2019 but has featured just four times for the senior side since making the switch.

McGeady on being ‘pantomime villain’

Aiden McGeady has admitted he is happy to play the role of ‘pantomime villain’ following his move from Sunderland to Hibs.

McGeady, 36, has returned to Scotland after 12 years away and told the Daily Record he sees the label of ‘pantomime villain’ as a ‘compliment’:

“As for being a pantomime villain? I think I know what you’re saying.” McGeady said. “I have no problem taking that mantle on because we have a very young squad and that’s fine.

“I suppose I see it as a compliment because if away fans didn’t rate you then you wouldn’t get stick. But there’s more to just being a good player than just getting stick.

“When I left Celtic it was probably the right time for everybody. But I have always had the intention of moving back to Scotland and settling down here.”

McGeady continued: “When there was talk of Lee Johnson getting the job I thought it might work out well. All the pieces fitted into place.”

Blades track City starlet

Sheffield United are reportedly showing interest in signing Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle, but they may face Premier League competition for his signature.

According to the Sheffield Star, Paul Heckingbottom has identified Doyle as one of his targets this summer after Doyle impressed whilst on-loan at Cardiff City last season.