Sunderland in talks over double striker transfer addition as Jack Clarke interest sets up
Sunderland could be set to add two strikers to their ranks, with Roko Simic reportedly in advanced talks to join the club.
The Black Cats are close to completing a move for Zenit St Petersburg forward Wilson Isidor, with 23-year-old likely to join on loan initially. Isidor is well known to Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris from his time in the academy at Rennes, and his manager in Russia has confirmed that he is bound for Wearside. Unless there are any late issues, he is expected to make the switch to Wearside.
According to reports in Austria, Red Bull Salzburg striker Simic could then follow. The 20-year-old Croatia youth international has one year left on his contract at the club and is expected to make a move before the end of the summer window. Simic is said to be bound for Wearside where he will join subject to a medical and final talks. Simic has not been involved with the Salzburg squad recently, with the club confirming he is in talks over an exit.
The news of a potential double breakthrough comes as Ipswich Town step up their interest in Jack Clarke. Ipswich have made an initial bid for the winger and have a serious interest in meeting Sunderland’s valuation before the end of the window.
