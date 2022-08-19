Sunderland ‘in talks’ for Burnley-linked defender Moussa Sissako as Middlesbrough ‘close in’ on striker deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a round-up of all the latest transfer news that has emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland ‘in talks’ with Clarets target

According to reports from Loic Tanzi of L’Equipe, talks between Sunderland and Standard Liege over the potential signing of Moussa Sissako are ‘ongoing’, despite great interest from Burnley in the defender.

Tanzi reports that despite having an offer from Burnley, Sissako couldn’t agree a deal to join the Clarets. He also reports that Sunderland and an unnamed overseas club have also shown interest in the 21-year-old.

Sissako started his career at PSG but failed to make an appearance for the senior side before leaving to join the Belgian side in summer 2020 after impressing during a six-month loan spell with the club.

Not to be confused with the former Newcastle United midfielder Moussa Sissoko, Sissako is a centre-back by trade and is at the beginning of a very promising career.

Muniz set for Boro

Standard Liege defender Moussa Sissako (Photo by JOHN THYS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Just one year after turning down interest from Middlesbrough to join Fulham, Rodrigo Muniz is reportedly set to finally join Boro this summer.

According to Football Insider, Muniz has already undergone part of a medical at the Riverside Stadium ahead of a potential season-long loan-deal.

Boro have already added Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe to their forward line this summer with the arrival of Muniz set to strengthen Chris Wilder’s forward options.