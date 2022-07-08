Sunderland are hoping to bring loanee Jack Clarke back to the club as they prepare for their first campaign back in the Championship.

Reports first emerged last week that Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur were in talks over a deal for Clarke, with a permanent deal on the cards.

And the deal is moving nearer ahead of the first friendly of pre-season, Rangers on Saturday evening (KO 8pm).

The players have been training for a third day in Portugal. The Echo will have full coverage from the tour.

Sunderland fans will hope a deal can be struck. Sunderland are in Portugal on their pre-season training camp, they face Rangers Saturday night and Roma next Wednesday.

