Loading...
The Sunderland players are working hard in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Sunderland in Portugal: All smiles in training as Cats close in on signing of Tottenham Hotspur ace

It was all smiles in training at Sunderland’s Portugal camp today, with the club closing in on another key signing.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 8th July 2022, 5:47 pm

Sunderland are hoping to bring loanee Jack Clarke back to the club as they prepare for their first campaign back in the Championship.

Reports first emerged last week that Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur were in talks over a deal for Clarke, with a permanent deal on the cards.

And the deal is moving nearer ahead of the first friendly of pre-season, Rangers on Saturday evening (KO 8pm).

The players have been training for a third day in Portugal. The Echo will have full coverage from the tour.

Sunderland fans will hope a deal can be struck. Sunderland are in Portugal on their pre-season training camp, they face Rangers Saturday night and Roma next Wednesday.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

1. Anthony Patterson in action

The Sunderland players are working hard in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales

2. Alex Neil all smiles

The Sunderland players are working hard in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales

3. Players are working hard

The Sunderland players are working hard in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales

4. Head coach Alex Neil with the instructions

The Sunderland players are working hard in Portugal. Picture by Ian Horrocks

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Photo Sales
CatsPortugalSunderlandTottenham HotspurRangers
Next Page
Page 1 of 2