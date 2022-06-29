Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sunderland are nearing the start of their pre-season campaign ahead of their return to the Championship, with a match in Portugal against Rangers to take place on Saturday 9th July.

Tickets for the clash with the Europa League finalists went on general sale at 5pm yesterday, with tickets priced at £15 for adults.

The Black Cats will the take on Jack Ross’ Dundee United a week later, before trips to Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United.

Alex Neil’s side will host Coventry City in the Championship a week later.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Italian club make contact over Reading star Cagliari have been on contact with Reading as they look to snap up striker George Puscas. The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Pisa last season, scoring eight goals in Serie B. (Tuttomercatoweb.com)

2. Blues winger heads to Spain Birmingham City have confirmed the permanent departure of Ivan Sanchez to Real Valladolid. The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish club, scoring two goals in 12 appearances. (Birmingham City FC)

3. US international to join Boro on loan Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan this summer. The 27-year-old only managed four appearances in all competitions last season. (90min)

4. Tottenham could 'pull out' of race for Boro defender Tottenham Hotspur could potentially pull out of the race to sign Djed Spence if they don't reach a breakthrough soon. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Riverside Stadium for much of last season. (Football League World)