Hull City 2-1 Sunderland: This is how it played out and what fans to know

Sunderland played their latest pre-season friendly at Hull City on Tuesday night

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat at Hull City in their latest pre-season friendly.

The two sides played out a hard-fought contest for the most part, with Simon Adingra’s first goal giving the visitors the lead before Nathan Tinsdale’s volley meant the teams were level at the break.

Both teams had promising spells in the game but the hosts were the more threatening after Le Bris made wholesale changes with 20 minutes to play, Abu Kamara scoring at the end of a good break to secure the win.

The hosts started positively and in truth should have had an early lead, breaking Sunderland open with a lovely move down the left channel. Ryan Giles fired a low cross towards the onrushing Matt Crooks and though it ran just beyond the midfielder, it found Abu Kamara in space. He looked certain to score, but instead fired beyond Simon Moore's far post. Sunderland had already survived a couple of early scares, Kamara crossing straight at Moore after Harrison Jones was robbed in possession.

Despite that early threat it was Sunderland who took an early lead with a nice bit of play, winning the ball back through Dan Ballard's power and building up play down the right flank. Chemsdine Talbi played a pass to Simon Adingra who had drifted infield, and his first-time effort beat Ivor Pandur and found the bottom corner.

It was a lead that lasted less than ten minutes, Sunderland caught out when Jenson Seelt fired a pass into Enzo Le Fee. His attempted clearance instead found Crooks, the ball flying into the heart of the Black Cats box. Tinsdale met it with a good first-time volley and though Moore got a hand to it, he couldn't stop it dropping into the net. The hosts were giving a good account of themselves and deserved their equaliser.

Hull continued to threaten sporadically through the half, though most of the meaningul efforts did fall to Sunderland as they took a degree of control. Le Fee fired a good half volley into the side netting when he met a chipped pass from Trai Hume, while Sadiki almost had an opening when he stole possession on the edge of the box. Habib Diarra had a sight of goal when he drove forward from deep but is effort was straight at Pandur, while the improving Talbi smashed an effort over the bar as he cut in from the right.

Sunderland had taken a level of control of the game, albeit without creating any major chances.

Hull started the second half brightly, denied two big chances inside the Sunderland box only by an excellent Le Fee challenge and a strong block from Jenson Seelt. The visitors looked as if they were starting to go through the gears in the moments afterwards, the previously quiet Eliezer Mayenda drawing a good save from Pandur when he drove a low effort with his right foot.

It was the hosts who had the best chance of the half, though, when a cross to the back post was headed just wide by Kasey Palmer, who had towered above Trai Hume. Le Bris changed the entire team bar the goalkeeper soon after and though there was an injection of energy and pace going forward, on the break a younger and more inexperienced side really struggled to cope.

Sunderland fell behind when Kyle Joseph held off his marker too easily, teeing up Abu Kamara at the back post. Making amends for his earlier miss, he slotted his effort across Moore and into the far corner. It was almost three minutes later when another loose pass saw Hull break at pace, and just hours after signing from Manchester City loanee Joel Ndala cracked an effort off the far post with Moore well beaten.

Sunderland were pressing aggressively and that did at times lead to some nice play with Patrick Roberts looking bright, but it did also leave their backline exposed on the break.

Hull were the deserving winners given the chances they created late on in particular, but head coach Le Bris may well feel the bulk of the game represented a step forward from Hearts on Saturday. Hull were good opponents and played well throughout, but Sunderland looked in control for phases and the performances of Adingra and Talbi certainly offered promise moving forward.