Sunderland face Huddersfield Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Though assistant head coach Luciano Vulcano didn’t want to give too much away at the pre-match press conference, a number of changes are expected as Sunderland look to top up the match fitness of those who have had limited involvement in the first two games of the season.

Interestingly, Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant has also heavily hinted that he too will rotate, after an impressive win over Leicester City in the previous round: “Look, what we’ve seen from playing Leicester is that we can trust this whole group. There’s lots of guys in there who deserve the opportunity to play against a Premier League side in an unbelievable environment. We’re going to make changes but on day one, we talked about the importance of these cup competitions with the players and I’m so pleased that they’ve taken that on board. They’ve got stuck in and I can’t wait to see them in action.”

Sunderland have a number of injury concerns to assess, while debuts for players such as Arthur Masuaku and Nordi Mukiele appear likely. The tie will be settled on the night and there is no extra time, so the game will go straight to penalties if level at the end of normal time. Here’s all the latest team news from both teams as we have it...

1 . Nordi Mukiele - doubt Sunderland opted not to bring Mukiele straight into the squad on Saturday but he is fit and is expected to make his debut in this game. Ballard's injury means he could come straight into the XI at centre back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Dan Ballard - out Ballard had a scan on Monday after picking up a groin injury against Burnley and so while the length of his absence is currently unknown, he'll miss this game. An update should be provided after the match. | Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

3 . Marcus McGuane - out Huddersfield midfielder has picked up a groin injury and though the length of his absence isn't yet known, he'll miss this game. | Getty Images Photo Sales