61 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans against Huddersfield Town as 22,249 watch penalty shoot-out – gallery

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:00 BST

Our cameras were in attendance at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland played Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup

A crowd of 22,249 packed into the Stadium of Light as Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic second-round defeat on penalties to Huddersfield Town.

Marc Guiu’s first goal for the club cancelled out Leo Castledine’s opener, but the Black Cats were beaten 6-5 in the shootout after Milan Aleksic’s decisive miss. Despite the result, there were plenty of passionate scenes in the stands as Sunderland supporters got behind their side under the lights.

Here are some of the best photos from the night at the Stadium of Light courtesy of Chris Fryatt:

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

