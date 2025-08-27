3 . Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.Sunderland fans in action during the Carabao Cup tie against Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light. Photo by Chris Fryatt.