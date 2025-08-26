Live

Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town in Carabao Cup

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 26th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 19:42 BST
Sunderland are back in action when they face Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland are back in action tonight as they fave Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.

You can follow updates throughout the night in our dedicated live blog, from team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.

Sunderland v Huddersfield Town LIVE update

20:14 BST

Huddersfield work a half chance but in the end the shot is straight at Patterson who has a comfortable save.

20:13 BST

Sunderland are now almost completely dominating possession, but Huddersfield still comfortable defensively.

20:10 BST

There’s a distinct lack of width in this Sunderland side due to the players out of position, but the build up play has also been too slow. Very easy to defend against so far.

20:09 BST

The opening goal

20:05 BST

Decent delivery from Masuaku but it’s cleared at the front post.

20:05 BST

Masuaku plays a big switch to Rigg who does well to control, and in the end Huddersfield are happy to concede a corner.

20:03 BST

Sunderland don’t deal with the corner well, and are fortunate that Charles blazes a loose ball wide of the far post.

20:03 BST

Decent Huddersfield break after Masuaku loses the ball and in the end Huggins turns the cross behind for a corner.

20:02 BST

16 mins

Sunderland have seen most of the ball but have been a little sloppy and Huddersfield have been purposeful when winning it back.

They haven’t created a great deal so it would be a stretch to say they deserve their lead, but they’ve certainly acquitted themselves well.

20:01 BST

Huddersfield threaten, but Mukiele shows a good turn of pace to snuff out the danger.

20:00 BST

Sunderland’s first effort. Lovely pass from Le Fee to set Roberts away, who then finds Guiu. The Chelsea loanee just needs a little too long to get his shot away, and the chance passes.

19:58 BST

Sunderland work the corner short but Le Fee is flagged offside when Rigg tries to find him at the byline.

19:58 BST

Lovely work from Roberts down the left, he then plays a pass to Harrison Jones, and his cross is turned behind for a corner at the back post.

19:56 BST

Huddersfield break again through Kasumu, but his attempted pass for Taylor is poor and the attack breaks down.

19:54 BST

Gooch’s corner is a good one but is cleared to the edge of the area.

Leo Castledine then absolutely thumps a volley into the back of the net. Patterson had absolutely no chance. Outstanding hit.

19:53 BST

GOAL HUDDERSFIELD

Smashed into the back of the net.

19:53 BST

Huddersfield work it well and Charles chases a through ball to the byline. Harrison Jones tackles and it’ll be a Huddersfield corner.

19:51 BST

Sunderland dominating possession in the early stages, but with little sight of goal. Le Fee attempts a chipped pass over the top for Isidor, but it runs out for a goal kick.

