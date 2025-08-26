Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Huddersfield Town in Carabao Cup
Sunderland are back in action tonight as they fave Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup second round.
You can follow updates throughout the night in our dedicated live blog, from team news all the way through to the post-match reaction.
Sunderland v Huddersfield Town LIVE update
Huddersfield work a half chance but in the end the shot is straight at Patterson who has a comfortable save.
Sunderland are now almost completely dominating possession, but Huddersfield still comfortable defensively.
There’s a distinct lack of width in this Sunderland side due to the players out of position, but the build up play has also been too slow. Very easy to defend against so far.
The opening goal
Decent delivery from Masuaku but it’s cleared at the front post.
Masuaku plays a big switch to Rigg who does well to control, and in the end Huddersfield are happy to concede a corner.
Sunderland don’t deal with the corner well, and are fortunate that Charles blazes a loose ball wide of the far post.
Decent Huddersfield break after Masuaku loses the ball and in the end Huggins turns the cross behind for a corner.
16 mins
Sunderland have seen most of the ball but have been a little sloppy and Huddersfield have been purposeful when winning it back.
They haven’t created a great deal so it would be a stretch to say they deserve their lead, but they’ve certainly acquitted themselves well.
Huddersfield threaten, but Mukiele shows a good turn of pace to snuff out the danger.
Sunderland’s first effort. Lovely pass from Le Fee to set Roberts away, who then finds Guiu. The Chelsea loanee just needs a little too long to get his shot away, and the chance passes.
Sunderland work the corner short but Le Fee is flagged offside when Rigg tries to find him at the byline.
Lovely work from Roberts down the left, he then plays a pass to Harrison Jones, and his cross is turned behind for a corner at the back post.
Huddersfield break again through Kasumu, but his attempted pass for Taylor is poor and the attack breaks down.
Gooch’s corner is a good one but is cleared to the edge of the area.
Leo Castledine then absolutely thumps a volley into the back of the net. Patterson had absolutely no chance. Outstanding hit.
GOAL HUDDERSFIELD
Smashed into the back of the net.
Huddersfield work it well and Charles chases a through ball to the byline. Harrison Jones tackles and it’ll be a Huddersfield corner.
Sunderland dominating possession in the early stages, but with little sight of goal. Le Fee attempts a chipped pass over the top for Isidor, but it runs out for a goal kick.