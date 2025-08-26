Sunderland have named an entirely different starting XI for their Carabao Cup clash against Huddersfield Town

Régis Le Bris has made 11 changes to his Sunderland side to face Huddersfield Town tonight.

The Sunderland head coach has handed full debuts to Nordi Mukiele, Arthur Masuaku and Marc Guiu, while Dan Neil captains the side on his return to the starting XI. Sunderland look set to play in a 4-4-2 formation, with Guiu partnering Wilson Isidor.

The vast majority of those who have started the opening two games of the Premier League season are not involved, with Le Bris naming a bench predominantly made up of players from the U21 squad.

Assistant head coach Luciano Vulcano had held the pre-match press conference on Monday and while he hinted that there would likely be changes, he insisted that Sunderland were determined to reach the next round.

“We respect every match we will face,” Vulcano said.

“So, for sure, tomorrow will be a good starting XI. Regis is thinking about these things.In the next few hours, he will decide for sure. But we will respect the cup, because it's really important. Maybe some players will have some chances.

“We will see which one will be his decision in the next hoursI think every match is an opportunity for us to show our style of play, our commitment to the badge for our fans. We want to go to the next chapter every time and try to improve our results and our football. Yes, for sure, we want to go to the next chapter, also in the cup. We will try our best, obviously. We can win, we can lose, but we will try for sure.”

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Huggins, Mukiele, Masuaku, Harrison Jones; Neil, Rigg, Le Fee, Roberts; Isidor, Guiu

Subs: Moore, Seelt, Abdullahi, Aleksic, Jones (Jaydon), Jones (Jenson), Whittaker, Middlemas, Tutierov

Huddersfield Town have also rung the changes for this game, with just one survivor from the starting XI in the League One win over Stevenage at the weekend. Lynden Gooch captains the visitors.

Huddersfield starting XI: Nicholls; Gooch, Wallace, Whatmough, Taylor, Charles, Kasumu, Roughan, Castledine, Ashia, Vost

Subs: Goodman; Sorensen, Wiles, Harness, Balker, Kane, Feeney, Radulović, Sway

Carabao Cup second round rules and third round draw details

The game must be decided tonight, but there is no extra time and so if the scores are level at full time then the game will go straight to a penalty shootout.

The winner will go into the third round draw, which well be held on Sky Sports on Wednesday night after Manchester United's tie with Grimsby Town.

The third round will see the Premier League clubs competing in European competition this season enter, and will be played over the weeks beginning September 15th and 22nd.

An EFL guide to the third round reads: "The Round Three draw consists of 32 clubs – 23 winners from Round Two along with the nine Premier League Clubs competing in UEFA competitions. The UEFA Conference League, a competition Crystal Palace FC will be participating in should they qualify, is due to begin in October and therefore has no scheduling impact on the Carabao Cup Round Three draw. For the main draw, two separate bowls will be utilised – one consisting of the eight UCL and UEL Clubs, and one consisting of the remaining 24 Clubs.

"As the balls will be split across two pots, a pre-draw will be required first to determine whether each of the eight UCL/UEL teams will be playing home or away. This will be drawn live on Sky Sports during the build-up to Grimsby Town’s Round Two tie against Manchester United. For the main draw, the first eight-ties will be drawn by alternating between one Club from Bowl 1 and one Club from Bowl 2, with the Home/Away positioning of the UCL/UEL team already pre-determined in the earlier draw.

"Once the first eight ties featuring the UCL/UEL teams have been drawn, the remaining eight ties will then be drawn from Bowl 2 only."

From this round of the competition, the draw is no longer regionalised into northern and southern sections.