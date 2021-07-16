Sunderland hopeful of double loan deal boost as TWO bids rejected for striker well-known to Lee Johnson

With the League One season moving ever closer, Sunderland and their rivals are continuing to target deals.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:09 pm

The Black Cats have strengthened their squad with the additions of Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans – and further signings are now being sought.

Sunderland are keen on securing a deal for a striker following the exit of Charlie Wyke while defensive reinforcements are also required.

Lee Johnson will be hopeful of further breakthroughs soon, with a friendly against Hearts on the horizon – and a two defensive loan deals have been mooted in recent days.

And the Wearsiders aren’t the only side seeking new signings.

Here’s the latest rumours from around the third tier:

- Sunderland are keen on a loan deal for Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson as they look to add to their defensive numbers (Teesside Gazette)

- The Black Cats are also monitoring Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle, who has been a regular in the Premier League side’s under-23 squad (Various)

- Two bids have been rejected for Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa, whom Sunderland boss Lee Johnson signed while at Bristol City. Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony says the bids have come from ‘top eight’ League One sides, but Portsmouth are not one of those interested (The News)

- Defender Akin Odimayo is training with Portsmouth ahead of a potential switch to Fratton Park from Swindon Town (Football League World)

- Middlesbrough are reportedly keen on a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes - who has also been linked with Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Bournemouth (Football Insider)

- AFC Wimbledon are keen on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence, who was a regular for the club's under-23 side last term (Football Insider)

- Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill says he isn't panicking at the prospect of some star players leaving this summer - but is adamant they will only leave on the club's terms (Shropshire Star)

And here’s the done deals completed so far today:

- Striker Aaron Pressley has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan from Brentford. He is the son of former Scottish international Steven Pressley.

- Fleetwood Town have signed winger Anthony Pilkington. He was previously on the books of Wigan Athletic.

