Sunderland hit with major selection blow ahead of Swansea and Norwich City fixtures

Sunderland have been hit with a big suspension blow
Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Sunderland have been dealt with a major selection blow ahead of Swansea City's visit to the Stadium of Light next weekend.

Dan Ballard was booked midway through Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Birmingham City for a foul on Tyler Roberts, his tenth yellow card of the season. The influential defender has been walking a tightrope for a number of games but will now be suspended for the next two fixtures. That means he will also miss the trip to face fellow play-off contenders Norwich City at the start of March.

Fellow central defender Luke O'Nien currently sits on nine yellow cards for the campaign, meaning he is one-game away from a two-match suspension. Jenson Seelt is likely to take Ballard's place for the upcoming fixtures, having impressed in his recent appearances.