Sunderland have hit a stumbling block in their search to find a new head coach this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats started the season with Tony Mowbray at the helm before the former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers man was sacked midway through the campaign.

Ex-Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale was chosen as the man to replace Mowbray but lasted just 13 games at Sunderland before his dismissal. Since then, Mike Dodds has been in charge of the first team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Several names have been linked with the job, one of the main candidates being Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who would seemingly fit Sunderland’s needs given his tactical flexibility and willingness to work with young players.

However, Rohl is now, according to Alan Nixon, unlikely to be the next Sunderland manager due to the compensation which would be required to take him from Hillsborough to the Stadium of Light. Nixon, however, does concede that there is interest from the Black Cats’ side of the table.

Sunderland were also thought to be interested in Reims manager Will Still following Mowbray’s dismissal earlier this season but were reportedly unwilling to pay the hefty compensation fee to the French club to bring the head coach to Wearside.

