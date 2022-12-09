Here are some of the key moments from the past seven days, with Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray lifting the lid on his love of chocolate.

A different start to a Sunderland press conference

Mowbray met the press at the Academy of Light on Thursday ahead of the visit of West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Tony Mowbray is a big fan of Revels.

And the Sunderland head coach started proceedings with some finer details about his love of chocolate – and in particular a bag of Revels, which had been placed on the table.

He told the assembled press and TV cameras: “I love Revels.”

He revealed it’s his favourite choice at the cinema when he visits with his wife. Mowbray went on to detail his love of chocolate raisins as well.

And he hadn’t been expecting the bag of chocolates.

"I brought myself one of these”- before unveiling a Yorkie.

Ross Stewart fitness boost after Middlesbrough friendly

Ross Stewart is set to make his Sunderland comeback on Monday night after scoring in a behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

"I think there's a chance we'll see him on Monday," Mowbray said.

"Ross played around 60 minutes yesterday and scored a really, really good goal very early in that game. They had five or six first-team players playing and we had the lads who hadn't been involved at the weekend - Dennis Cirkin played the whole game. It was mainly about the fitness for both teams.”

Mowbray added: “It was good for his confidence to be out there and he came through it no problem.

"He'll train in the next few days and I think as a minimum he'll make the bench as long as he feels strong and confident. When players have been out for a while it's not just my decision, I have to make sure the player feels confident in his body.

"At the moment - as long as he trains the next few days he'll be involved on Monday night."

Hope for Jordan Willis at Sunderland?

Tony Mowbray has not ruled out the possibility of handing Jordan Willis a new contract at Sunderland.

But says he feels the best thing for the defender will probably be to try and restart his career elsewhere.

Willis saw his previous contract expire in the summer but he has remained on Wearside to continue his recovery from two serious patellar tendon injuries.