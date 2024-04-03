Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have slipped to 13th in the league and have now lost 19 games this season after suffering an embarrassing 5-1 loss to Rovers in the league on Easter Monday.

The Black Cats are next in action against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this coming Saturday with interim head coach Mike Dodds and his players now under pressure to turn in a competent performance after the shambles on Easter Monday against Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite Sunderland's poor form, the news cycle continues to roll with several interesting reports and events surfacing over the past week. Here, we take you through the main headlines that you may have missed:

Sunderland have now been linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential replacement for Patterson. Alan Nixon says that the Black Cats are currently "checking on" the England under-21 international, who has played 40 times in League One for Wigan Athletic this campaign. (Alan Nixon)

Sunderland star Trai Hume is attracting serious transfer interest ahead of this summer's window. Reports have stated that Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Bournemouth are interested alongside Championship clubs Leeds United and Leicester City with Serie A outfit Napoli also keen. (Sunday Life Sport)

Sunderland co-owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is rumoured to be "in talks" with an American financial group regarding a £20million loan. (Alan Nixon)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad