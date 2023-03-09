Sunderland headlines: Leeds decision explained, ex-defender reveals play-off chances

Sunderland’s under-21s fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road has been rescheduled

The young Black Cats were set to travel to West Yorkshire on Monday, March 20, yet the fixture has been brought forward to be played on Sunday, March 19 (2pm kick-off).

Leeds are top of the Premier League 2, Division 2, table and will be able to play the match at Elland Road while their first team face Wolves away from home that weekend.

The Whites are targeting promotion from the second tier, with just one team set to go up automatically and Nottingham Forest sitting just three points behind them in second.

Ex-Sunderland defender delivers verdict

Wes Brown has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances after Tony Mowbray's men’s recent poor run of form in the Championship.

The Black Cats have lost their last three fixtures winning just once in the last five during a poor run of form for Mowbray’s squad. Sunderland were also defeated 5-1 at the Stadium of Light last weekend by Alex Neil’s Stoke City.

Former player Brown – who made 87 appearances in all competitions during a five-season stay at the Stadium of Light – has stated that Sunderland will need to go on a “winning streak” if they are to be in with a shot of making the play-offs.

"Unfortunately Sunderland have slipped off a bit recently," Brown told Best Gambling Sites. "It’s a tough division, it’s horrible the Championship. You can win two games in succession and fly up the table.

"Sunderland have dropped off recently and I think the only thing to do is to try and go on a winning streak – otherwise it’ll be hard to get into the play-offs this season. They need a little run and I think everyone understands when you get a run like that in the Championship, you can go up four or five places.