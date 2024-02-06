Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland head coach Mel Reay has paid tribute to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes ahead of Wednesday night's clash in the Conti Cup.

The Black Cats, who play their football and in the Championship, will face Women's Super League leaders Chelsea away from home in the quarter final after progressing due to Aston Villa fielding an ineligible player and being docked points by the FA during the group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match sees Reay face the high-profile Emma Hayes, who has become one of the most recognisable faces in women's football and has crossed over into national consciousness given her work as a television pundit and success as a manager.

Hayes, 47, is set to depart Chelsea after 12-years in charge, having guided the club to six WLS wins, five FA Cups and two Conti Cups during her impressive tenure.

"She is a real model for us female coaches," Reay said when asked about facing Hayes. "It is her last year at Chelsea so I'm sure she wants to win all domestic and European competitions so it will be the last time (that I face her). It will be a good experience all around."

Reay continued: "She is obviously the longest-serving manager which in a world where we see managers losing their jobs, she has done an unbelievable job at Chelsea and being a female coach she has been on an unbelievable journey and she's going to go onto probably bigger and better things as well. She leaves an unbelievable legacy for everyone to see."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad