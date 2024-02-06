Sunderland head coach hails 'role model' Emma Hayes ahead of David and Goliath battle vs Chelsea in Conti Cup
Mel Reay has paid tribute to Emma Hayes ahead of Sunderland's clash against Chelsea in the Conti Cup quarter finals.
The Black Cats, who play their football and in the Championship, will face Women's Super League leaders Chelsea away from home in the quarter final after progressing due to Aston Villa fielding an ineligible player and being docked points by the FA during the group stages.
The match sees Reay face the high-profile Emma Hayes, who has become one of the most recognisable faces in women's football and has crossed over into national consciousness given her work as a television pundit and success as a manager.
Hayes, 47, is set to depart Chelsea after 12-years in charge, having guided the club to six WLS wins, five FA Cups and two Conti Cups during her impressive tenure.
"She is a real model for us female coaches," Reay said when asked about facing Hayes. "It is her last year at Chelsea so I'm sure she wants to win all domestic and European competitions so it will be the last time (that I face her). It will be a good experience all around."
Reay continued: "She is obviously the longest-serving manager which in a world where we see managers losing their jobs, she has done an unbelievable job at Chelsea and being a female coach she has been on an unbelievable journey and she's going to go onto probably bigger and better things as well. She leaves an unbelievable legacy for everyone to see."
"It would certainly be up there," Reay laughed when asked where a win over Hayes' Chelsea would rank in her career if Sunderland were to do the unthinkable in the Conti Cup. "It is a big if. Like I said, it is a big challenge and a David and Goliath battle but we have to just see what happens and make a good account of ourselves and carry out the plan I'm asking the players to do. We have to be super focused. High concentration levels. They have to be really brave and they have to be up for the fight."