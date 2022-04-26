Sunderland have the best two strikers in League One in Rangers target and Everton loanee

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watching how confident he put away both goals on Saturday against Cambridge United was very pleasing.

Himself and Nathan Broadhead are arguably two of the best strikers in the division and the fact that both players are going into a potential play-off campaign amongst the goals is huge for Sunderland.

Ross Stewart has just been voted into the EFL team of the year and I’m delighted for him. It is fully deserved.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He came into the team at the start of the season with big boots to fill.

Charlie Wyke scored 30 plus goals last year for Sunderland and there was a slight question mark on who was going to replace those goals this year with Wyke heading down the road to Wigan.

Stewart has not only come in and replaced the goals but has been a real focal point for the team, with the way he works opposing defenders.

I liked Wyke and really hope he recovers well from his heart problems but in Stewart I feel Sunderland have a younger and more complete striker.

I hope he has one last push in him this season to help get the lads over the line.