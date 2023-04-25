News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
48 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet

Sunderland have become front-runners in dramatic Championship play-off race - opinion

After Tuesday’s draw against Huddersfield, at the time, it looked as though the play-offs would be a step too far, writes Sunderkand fan Finlay Anderson.

By Finlay Anderson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read

It was a missed opportunity, and if anything, it was made even more frustrating when the results from Wednesday’s games came in.

But it kept the Black Cats firmly still in the balance for the top six; all of this still happening as their hopes have ebbed and flowed over the past weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet, the expectation, again, from the Sunderland ranks was that they would drop down the division before their Sunday lunchtime contest with fellow contenders, West Brom.

Tony MowbrayTony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray
Most Popular

However, as both sides kicked off on Sunday afternoon, they knew that for either, a win would move them into the top six, due to Millwall’s defeat to Wigan and Preston and Blackburn’s dramatic draw at Deepdale on Saturday.

Still, if the Black Cats really wanted to assert themselves fully onto this captivating play-off race, they knew what they needed to do at the Hawthorns. And so, they very much did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the complete away performance – arguably the biggest of their whole season – in what was an absolutely titanic three points.

Defensively, at times, the Black Cats had to hold the fort and stand resolute against a West Brom side that held quality and technique within the final third and a danger from set-plays, something that they had to contend with without a recognised centre-back and a distinct lack of height.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the pitch, it was a devastating show from the away side. They carved some superb opportunities against a side with one of the best home records in the division, and upon the two occasions, Dennis Cirkin found the back of the net, and produced two brilliant attacking moves.

And now, it’s all come down to these two matches. Their burning hope is still alive with only two games to navigate through. Win both and the play-offs are theirs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether intentionally or unintentionally, Sunderland have become the surprise front-runners of this dramatic play-off race in the Championship

Related topics:Black CatsSunderlandHuddersfieldBlackburnWest BromPrestonWiganMillwall