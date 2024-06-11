Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Women have been handed a triple contract boost after a fantastic season in the Championship

Sunderland Women have been handed a triple contract boost in June as head coach Mel Reay looks to build on last season’s third-place finish in the Championship.

Emily Scarr

24-year-old attacker Emily Scarr has signed a two-year deal to extend her stay at Sunderland until summer 2026.

The former Middlesbrough player won the club’s 2022-23 and 2023-24 Women’s Player of the Year awards, as well as finishing top scorer over the past seasons.

“I’m really happy,” Scarr said. “I definitely feel like this is the place for me to progress and develop as a player. I’ve loved it here, I love my teammates and the coaches, so I’m really glad I’ve signed.”

Reay added: “Emily scored some important goals last season, in particular towards the tail end of it and that really contributed towards our promotion charge. I’m delighted she sees her future here with us and I hope we can push on together next season.”

Megan Borthwick

Megan Borthwick has also signed a new contract with the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper has put pen to paper for a one-year extension on a professional contract after joining the club from Durham in January 2023.

“I feel really privileged to be able to have another year here so I’m absolutely buzzing. We try to have a very close-knit goalkeeping unit and that’s exactly what we have so to build on that would be great,” Borthwick said after signing the new deal with Sunderland

Reay added: “Megan has been an important member of our squad over the last 18 months and we are delighted she has committed her future to the club.”

Megan Beer

Sunderland defender Megan Beer has signed a new contract with the club.

The defender will remain at the club for a further year after agreeing a new deal with Sunderland, continuing her long association.

Beer was also part of the 2014 inaugural WSL 2 winning squad and has made over 100 appearances in red and white since then.