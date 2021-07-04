Sunderland handed transfer boost as £200k swoop lined-up while Leeds United close in on deal - plus Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town updates
Sunderland remain active in the transfer market – with Lee Johnson hopeful of further breakthroughs this week.
The Black Cats are still lacking a number of senior bodies and named a youthful squad for their first pre-season friendly at Spennymoor Town.
Goalkeeper Jacob Carney joined the Black Cats from Manchester United on Friday evening and is set to join-up with the first-team in the short-term.
It tops off a busy week for Sunderland who also saw Aiden McGeady pen fresh terms while allowing George Dobson to depart for Charlton Athletic.
Sunderland’s squad still looks thin, though.
Lee Johnson allowed seven players to depart the Stadium of Light following the end of the 2021/22 season, but is yet to bring any new faces in.
Speaking over the weekend, however, the Sunderland boss said talks had been held with targets.
We have actually got four or five current bids on the table for various positions so it’s not like we’re not moving," Johnson said.
“You always look at the transfer market and it's, are they affordable? Are they accessible and are they available? So you don’t bid for somebody unless you feel they are affordable accessible and available and obviously it depends on transfer fee. Agents fees as well and at the moment, I think agents have been pretty unrealistic with the climate to the levels of percentages they want.
“Inevitably, as time goes on the player starts getting a little bit anxious about ‘the other boys are training’ and all his mates are training and he’s not, and things start to move a little bit.
"So I’m confident in the majority of positions in our list and in our actions, but obviously it’s one thing acting on it and getting it over the line."
So what deals could Sunderland and their League One rivals soon be set to do? We take a look...