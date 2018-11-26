Sunderland handed pre-match boost as key Barnsley star is ruled out with broken toe

Barnsley will be without winger Ryan Hedges for Tuesday's night League One showdown with Sunderland due to a broken toe.

Tykes assistant Andreas Winkler confirmed the 23-year-old had suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers and will miss the club's next four matches.

The Wales international had featured in eight of Barnsley's previous nine League One fixtures to stand just two points behind the Black Cats, who occupy an automatic promotion place.

Daniel Stendel's side know a win at the Stadium of Light will see them leapfrog Sunderland into second place, however a win for Jack Ross' men could further cement their promotion credentials against a firm rival.

In place of Hedges, ex-Fulham striker Cauley Woodrow is expected to start after the substitute scored a 62nd minute equaliser in the South Yorkshire derby at the weekend.

Woodrow has scored two goals in three league appearances so far after missing the Tykes' opening 15 fixtures.