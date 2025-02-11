Sunderland under-21s face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday evening at Eppleton

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland under-21s lead coach Graeme Murty has named his team to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW on Tuesday night.

As expected, Murty has named first-team midfielder Alan Browne in his starting XI with the former Preston North End set to play his first minutes since breaking his leg 94 days ago against Coventry City in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne has been back in full training for just over a week after suffering a broken bone back in November. It is unlikely he will be involved when Luton Town visit the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, with the Black Cats instead deciding to give him some valuable match minutes at Eppleton tonight before introducing him to the squad.

Sunderland starting XI: Cameron, Lavery, Bell, Bainbridge, Jenson Jones, Middlemas, Jaydon Jones, Browne, Walsh, Geragusian, Abdullahi

Sunderland subs: Chibueze, Kindon, Lenz, Whittaker, Chungh

What Régis Le Bris has said about Alan Browne recently

"Alan is very close, which is good news for us,” Régis Le Bris said ahead of the Luton game. “We need his experience in the dressing room. When a player is missing, you understand how important they are. Touch wood, we are very close to having a full squad. Another two or three weeks, we could have a full squad.

The latest injury news on Jobe Bellingham, Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson

"He will be okay for tomorrow,” Le Bris said of Jobe Bellingham when asked about the midfielder’s fitness ahead of Luton Town “It will be a boost because we need our big players, but we have said that before that we need depth in the squad. To be competitive in this league we need everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more depth in our squad, it is possible to manage games differently. Jobe and Chris, for example, played so many games, they were tired sometimes but had to play. Now we have the option to change things after 65 minutes, with a fresh player ready to play with intensity.”

On Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle, Le Bris added ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light: “Romaine is training fully with the team, Tommy will need one more week to be in contact training with the team.”