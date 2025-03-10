Sunderland have been handed a fresh injury issue ahead of the game against Preston North End

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been handed a fresh injury blow ahead of the game against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday in the Championship.

Hotshot youth striker Trey Ogunsuyi was left out of Le Bris’ squad as Sunderland won against Cardiff City in the league at home last Saturday. It was assumed that the youngster was being saved for Monday night’s PL Cup clash against Burnley’s under-21 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, the 18-year-old was absent from Graeme Murty’s squad altogether as Sunderland’s under-21s looked to progress to the last eight of the competition. A statement on Sunderland’s social media read: “Trey Ogunsuyi misses out due to a recent injury picked up in training. The 18-year-old is expected to return in the coming weeks.”

Ogunsuyi has netted nine times in as many appearances in the Premier League 2 this season and has been named on Le Bris’ first team bench 12 times so far during the 2024-25 campaign, the last being Sheffield Wednesday away, but is yet to make his Championship debut. However, Ogunsuyi did come off the bench to earn his first senior minutes for Sunderland in the FA Cup against Stoke City last January.

The player’s good form for Sunderland’s youth sides and involvement with the senior team has prompted interest from long-term admirers Liverpool, who look increasingly likely to win the Premier League for a second time since the competition was created in 1992. Finishing first would also mark Liverpool’s 20th top-flight title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's very young, and probably Riggy, Tommy and Jobe are the best examples to follow in our club," said Le Bris when asked about the interest in Ogunsuyi from Liverpool earlier this season. "When you move to another club with a very strong squad, you have to find the right environment to develop yourself.”

Sunderland’s head coach added Le Bris added on Ogunsuyi: "I don't know. Social media and so on can talk a lot, but at the end, if we create the right environment and the player, his family and agents are rational, we are in a good place to create the right pathway for him."