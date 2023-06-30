Sunderland have been handed a double blow with first-team stars Neve Herron and Emma Kelly set to depart the club this summer.

The Echo understands that Kelly, 26, will join Newcastle United after the club announced it was to go full-time under the stewardship of Becky Langley. Sunderland Women are not yet operating on a wholly full-time basis.

Kelly will join former Sunderland players Charlotte Potts, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson and Olivia Watt as the Tynesiders look to make their mark. Sources have also told The Echo that former Black Cats striker Bridget Galloway, 23, will make the move to join the Magpies this summer too.

It is also understood that 20-year-old Neve Herron has left Sunderland this summer in what will be another serious blow to head coach Mel Reay, though she was likely offered a full-time deal.