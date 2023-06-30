News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sunderland handed double transfer blow with first-team duo set for shock departure

Mel Reay's Sunderland have been handed a double blow during the summer off-season.

By James Copley
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

Sunderland have been handed a double blow with first-team stars Neve Herron and Emma Kelly set to depart the club this summer.

The Echo understands that Kelly, 26, will join Newcastle United after the club announced it was to go full-time under the stewardship of Becky Langley. Sunderland Women are not yet operating on a wholly full-time basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly will join former Sunderland players Charlotte Potts, Katie Barker, Georgia Gibson and Olivia Watt as the Tynesiders look to make their mark. Sources have also told The Echo that former Black Cats striker Bridget Galloway, 23, will make the move to join the Magpies this summer too.

It is also understood that 20-year-old Neve Herron has left Sunderland this summer in what will be another serious blow to head coach Mel Reay, though she was likely offered a full-time deal.

Most Popular

Herron's next move is not currently known but it is believed that the England youth international will move to a club higher up the food chain.

Related topics:StarsSunderlandNewcastle UnitedBlack CatsMagpies