Sunderland youngster Tom Watson has signed a new deal at Sunderland, according to reports.

The England youth star had been attracting attention from Rangers and several Premier League as he entered the final year of his two-year scholarship contract.

However, on deadline day, the Daily Mail claimed that the 17-year-old midfielder had signed on the dotted line at the Academy of Light and penning his first professional contract.

Watson's rise closely mirrored that of Rigg's last season and culminated in him making his debut against Huddersfield Town.

Earbrows were raised, though, after Watson didn't feature during Sunderland's pre-season amid contract and transfer uncertainty. It is understood, though, that Watson picked up a back injury towards the end of last season, which he is still working his way back from.