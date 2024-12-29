Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have been handed an injury blow regarding starlet Chris Rigg but there is a sliver lining

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been handed an injury blow ahead of their games against Stoke City and Sheffield United in the Championship.

The 17-year-old was withdrawn in the second half against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day after suffering an injury to his ankle. The player was in some discomfort after the incident and left Ewood Park in a protective boot after scoring during the 2-2 draw earlier in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that Rigg has now been scanned by Sunderland’s medical team and is set to miss out on Régis Le Bris’ squad to face Stoke City in the Championship and will likely miss the Sheffield United game at the Stadium of Light on New Years Day.

However, while Sunderland have suffered a blow in the short-term, the scans on Rigg are not thought to have revealed any lasting ligament or bone damage to his ankle as initially feared. The Academy of Light graduate will also probably miss the Stoke City game in the FA Cup in January. The Black Cats also play Portsmouth on the 5th, with Rigg a doubt for that game depending on how well he recovers.