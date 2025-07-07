Social media reporter Nicolo Schira claims a deal is done for the Club Brugge man, with a contract until 2030

Sunderland have reportedly completed the signing of Chemsedine Talbi from Club Brugge for a fee of €18million (approximately £15.2million) plus €5million (around £4.2million) in bonuses, according to Nicolo Schira.

The self-proclaimed transfer expert, who has over 369,000 followers on X, claims Talbi has agreed a move to Wearside on a contract running until 2030. However, Sunderland have yet to officially confirm the deal on their own channels.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is highly regarded in Belgian football and has attracted interest from across Europe over the past 12 months. Talbi made his breakthrough with Club Brugge and is known for his technical quality, vision, and goal threat from midfield.

If accurate, the deal would represent one of the most expensive signings in Sunderland’s history and further underline the club’s ambition following promotion to the Premier League. Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi and head coach Régis Le Bris have already overseen the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, and Noah Sadiki this summer.

Talbi has represented Belgium at youth level and is considered one of the nation's brightest emerging talents. A creative presence capable of operating across the front line, he would offer additional quality and depth in a squad being reshaped to meet Premier League demands.

What else has been said about Talbi to Sunderland?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported last week that the 20-year-old is completing his medical tests with the Black Cats, who have now agreed a deal with Brugge.

“Chemsdine Talbi to Sunderland, here we go!” Romano posted on social media on Saturday. “Medical right now for the Moroccan winger at #SAFC. Deal agreed with Club Brugge for €23m package, add-ons included. Documents being exchanged.”

Talbi is regarded as one of the top young talents in Belgian football and made 43 appearances across all competitions last season for Brugge, scoring six goals. He also featured in the Champions League and Belgian Super Cup, further boosting his reputation as a winger capable of performing at the highest level.

Born in Belgium but eligible to represent Morocco internationally, Talbi began his career with Club NXT before stepping up to the Brugge senior side, where he quickly cemented his place. He scored his first league goal last September in a 3–0 win at Kortrijk and made his Champions League debut days later against Borussia Dortmund.

Talbi would become the club’s fourth senior signing of the window, following deals for Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. He is expected to compete for a starting spot on the wing in Le Bris’ system and adds further pace, flair and Champions League-level experience to the squad.