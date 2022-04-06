Sunderland handed 1,610 ticket allocation for key game at Morecambe - and this is how fans can buy them
Sunderland’s away allocation for their final game of the League One season has been revealed.
Alex Neil’s side travel to the Mazuma Stadium to take on Morecambe for the final game of the season on Saturday, April 30.
And the club have announced that tickets for the Morecambe clash go on sale to season card holders with 70+ Black Cat Points on Thursday 7 April.
Sunderland have also revealed that the total away allocation for this fixture is 1,610, meaning the Black Cats will once again be backed by a big away following on the road.
Standing tickets are priced as follows:
- £20 for adults
- £15 for over-65s
- £10 for under-23s
- £5 for under-18s
- £3 for under-14s (must be accompanied by a paying adult)
Seated tickets are also available but Sunderland have stressed that they are extremely limited.
To find out more information regarding tickets for the clash against Morecambe, Sunderland fans can visit the club’s website.