Alex Neil’s side travel to the Mazuma Stadium to take on Morecambe for the final game of the season on Saturday, April 30.

And the club have announced that tickets for the Morecambe clash go on sale to season card holders with 70+ Black Cat Points on Thursday 7 April.

Sunderland have also revealed that the total away allocation for this fixture is 1,610, meaning the Black Cats will once again be backed by a big away following on the road.

HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Sunderland fans celebrate their team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland at Adams Park on January 08, 2022 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Standing tickets are priced as follows:

- £20 for adults

- £15 for over-65s

- £10 for under-23s

- £5 for under-18s

- £3 for under-14s (must be accompanied by a paying adult)