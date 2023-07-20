Sunderland youngster Matty Young will make his first senior appearance as the Black Cats take on New Mexico United FC in their latest pre-season friendly.

Young, 16, has been called into the starting XI just weeks after signing a scholarship deal at the club. With Alex Bass joining AFC Wimbledon on loan and Adam Richardson picking up a minor injury, the highly-rated goalkeeper is providing cover for Anthony Patterson on the tour.

Neither Dennis Cirkin nor Jenson Seelt have been named in the XI as they continue their comeback from injury, with Luke O'Nien potentially operating at left back for the opening exchanges of the game.

Isaac Lihadji is named in the starting XI despite recent speculation linking him with a move to Qatar.