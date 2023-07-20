News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Sunderland hand youngster senior debut as Tony Mowbray names XI for New Mexico friendly

Tony Mowbray has named his Sunderland XI to take on New Mexico United

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 20th Jul 2023, 01:02 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland youngster Matty Young will make his first senior appearance as the Black Cats take on New Mexico United FC in their latest pre-season friendly.

Young, 16, has been called into the starting XI just weeks after signing a scholarship deal at the club. With Alex Bass joining AFC Wimbledon on loan and Adam Richardson picking up a minor injury, the highly-rated goalkeeper is providing cover for Anthony Patterson on the tour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neither Dennis Cirkin nor Jenson Seelt have been named in the XI as they continue their comeback from injury, with Luke O'Nien potentially operating at left back for the opening exchanges of the game.

Isaac Lihadji is named in the starting XI despite recent speculation linking him with a move to Qatar.

Most Popular

Sunderland XI: Young; Hume, Ballard, Triantis, O'Nien; Neil, Ekwah, Lihadji, Pritchard, Ba, Hemir