The highly-rated youngster has been handed a trial at the Academy of Light by Sunderland

Goalkeeper Robert Cook has arrived at Sunderland and has been on trial at the Academy of Light this week, The Echo has learned.

Alex Bass left Sunderland earlier this window on a permanent deal to Notts County, with Nathan Bishop heading out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers. After the duo departed, the Black Cats moved to sign former Coventry City man Simon Moore as cover and competition for Anthony Patterson.

Wednesday afternoon’s training at the Academy of Light saw Patterson and Moore joined by England youth international Matty Young, who is expected to play a part in pre-season before heading out on loan again next season.

Sunderland also have Adam Richardson, 20, and 18-year-old Dan Cameron alongside Kelechi Chibueze, 20, within the Academy of Light. However, Sunderland invited Cook to the Academy of Light for a trial last week with the Australian training with Cameron, Chibueze and under-18s shot-stopper Ben Metcalf.