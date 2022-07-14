Sunderland goalkeeper target to sign for Championship rivals

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Norwich City and Wolves keeper is on a free after being released by Wolves.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their options following the departures of Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann.

Anthony Patterson, who signed a new deal this summer, is the current No1 but Alex Neil is looking for competition in that area ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

John Ruddy.

Sunderland won promotion back to the Championship after four seasons in League One thanks to the play-off final win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Ruddy, who stands at 6ft 4ins, at 35-year-old is an experienced goalkeeper but he looks set for a move to Championship rivals Birmingham.

Sunderland academy graduate Patterson ended the season as No1.