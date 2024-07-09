Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claudia Moan has completed a move to local rivals Newcastle United

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan has completed a shock transfer to local rivals Newcastle United.

Moan is a Sunderland academy graduate who has been a key part of the club’s rise in recent seasons, winning the Championship golden glove last year as well as being named the players’ player of the season. Moan turned down the offer of a new contract on Wearside and has instead joined Newcastle, who will compete in the same division as Sunderland this season following their promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moan said: “I am delighted to be joining Newcastle United, who have shown in the past two seasons that they are a very ambitious club. The set-up at the club is fantastic which is something I know will help me settle in very quickly.

"I will give everything I possibly can to the team and the fans, who I know give incredible support to the club. I can't wait to get started next week."

Newcastle boss Becky Langley said Moan’s stats ‘spoke for themselves’.

“Claudia is a top goalkeeper and I worked with her previously when we won the league together at Northumbria University,” Langley said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her stats from last season speak for themselves. The fact she won the Golden Glove and Player of the Season awards is absolutely fantastic when you look at the quality of players she was up against in that league. We're really excited to see her join the club."

Having anticipated Moan’s departure, Sunderland moved quickly and already have secured a replacement in former Leicester City goalkeeper Demi Lambourne, who won the Championship title on loan at Crystal Palace last season.

““Demi is a fantastic goalkeeper and joins us as a league winner,” head coach Mel Reay said.

“As a former WSL goalkeeper, she has a wealth of experience which will add critical value to our team. She is a commanding goalkeeper, a great shot stopper and with her excellent distribution skiIls, I believe Demi will prove vital as we continue to evolve our tactics and style of play.”