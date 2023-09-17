Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson's brilliant gesture at non-league club before QPR win
Anthony Patterson was out supporting local non-league clubs ahead of the QPR game.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson turned up to watch local non-league side Washington FC during the international break.
The Black Cats played Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday with Tony Mowbray's men coming from behind to win 3-1 at Loftus Road.
Patterson started in goal for the clash but was pictured the previous Saturday supporting local non-league side Washington FC.
On the club's Facebook page, Washington FC posted a picture of Patterson in attendance with this caption: "Good to see Sunderland and England goalkeeper Anthony Patterson watching Washington FC on Saturday and take time to meet ours in the club house after the game."
The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Patterson from the edge of the box.
QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.
The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.
Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time. Ballard then posted a message to Sunderland fans following the win.
On Twitter, Ballard said: "Buzzing to get my first goal for this amazing club! Great win on the road. Safe journey home Sunderland fans"
The Black Cats are next in action against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship on Wednesday evening.