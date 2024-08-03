Sunderland face Marseille in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon

The game is Regis Le Bris' final opportunity to work on his plans for the Championship opener against Cardiff City and he has named a suitably strong side as a result. Alese's selection is a major boost as he is in line to play alongside Luke O'Nien amid Dan Ballard's ongoing injury, but had been withdrawn as a precaution at half time last Saturday after reporting some discomfort in his thigh. Eliezer Mayenda has been named up front, with the 19-year-old now in pole position to start in South Wales on opening day next week. In the other significant selection ahead of that game, Alan Browne gets another chance to impress alongside Dan Neil in midfield.