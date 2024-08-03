Sunderland get injury boost as Regis Le Bris drops Cardiff City hints with strong friendly selection
Aji Alese has been passes fit to face Marseille in Sunderland's final pre-season friendly at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon.
The two clubs are commemorating former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, father of Kyril, in the 15th year since his death.
The game is Regis Le Bris' final opportunity to work on his plans for the Championship opener against Cardiff City and he has named a suitably strong side as a result. Alese's selection is a major boost as he is in line to play alongside Luke O'Nien amid Dan Ballard's ongoing injury, but had been withdrawn as a precaution at half time last Saturday after reporting some discomfort in his thigh. Eliezer Mayenda has been named up front, with the 19-year-old now in pole position to start in South Wales on opening day next week. In the other significant selection ahead of that game, Alan Browne gets another chance to impress alongside Dan Neil in midfield.
Ian Poveda is with the squad in Bradford but has not been named on the bench, meaning he’ll go into the new campaign without any match minutes under his belt. Elliot Embleton is not in the squad amid transfer interest from Blackpool.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin; Neil, Browne; Roberts, Jobe, Clarke; Mayenda
Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Johnson, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Mundle, Rusyn