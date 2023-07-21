News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland get big injury boost as Tony Mowbray names XI for North Carolina clash

Sunderland will hand a debut to one of their summer signings on Friday night

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 23:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 23:35 BST

Sunderland have been handed a major injury boost with Jenson Seelt fit to make his first appearance against North Carolina tonight.

Seelt, who has been recovering from an ankle injury since signing from PSV Eindhoven, starts in central defence as the Black Cats conclude their US tour.

Dennis Cirkin is not in the XI but has been training with the senior group this morning, in a significant boost to Tony Mowbray's defensive depth ahead of the new campaign.

Lynden Gooch captains the side, while there are also starts from academy prospects Zak Johnson and Chris Rigg.

"I'm buzzing to get my first minutes in the kit. I'm just hoping for a good game and a win," Seelt told safc.com ahead of the game.

"I took my time because it's important [to recover] but I'm feeling good now, feeling strong. Hopefully I can get some good minutes that I can build on.

"It's important for me that I've been able to be on this trip, and it's a very good group here."

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Johnson, Batth, Seelt; Gooch, Matete, Bellingham, Clarke; Rigg, Roberts, Bennette