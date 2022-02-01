It’s been a hectic month on Wearside.

As far as January transfer windows go, they don’t come much busier than Sunderland’s.

The Black Cats not only wrapped up a barrage of deals as they look to reignite their League One promotion push, but they also took the decision to part company with manager Lee Johnson on the night before deadline day.

After a month of recruitment under Johnson’s vision, Saturday’s 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Bolton Wanderers proved to be the final straw for the ex-Bristol City boss, and now the Wearsiders head into the post-window period without a permanent appointment at the helm.

In terms of transfer business, however, there were plenty of positives, and not least the late return of Sunderland icon Jermain Defoe.

The veteran striker may be approaching 40, but he is still adored by the fanbase, and will be hoping that he can help fire the club back to the Championship.

We’ve gathered up every new signing and every departure from the Stadium of Light below...

1. Trai Hume from Linfield - £216,000 The young Irish full-back brings plenty of potential and a burgeoning reputation to Wearside with him. The sky could be the limit for Hume. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for DFB) Photo Sales

2. Danny Batth from Stoke City - Undisclosed Several clubs were linked with Batth, but the Black Cats won the race and will be hoping that he can bring an air of defensive solidity to their promotion push. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. Patrick Roberts from Manchester City - Free Roberts has never really hit the heights that his massive potential suggested he could, but both he and Sunderland will be hoping that a move to League One can help to ignite his career. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur - Loan Another attack-minded talent in need of kickstart, Clarke has plenty to offer the Black Cats, if he can get himself up and running properly. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo Sales